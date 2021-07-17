AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 565,289 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 246.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 565,289 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of A. O. Smith worth $53,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,930,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,192,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,294.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $3,555,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,915 shares of company stock worth $17,451,734. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.80.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

