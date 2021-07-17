AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Align Technology worth $43,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 669.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,820,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $616.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $598.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.83 and a fifty-two week high of $653.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.20.

In related news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,420.00. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

