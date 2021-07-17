AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 142,823 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,823 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $42,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 81,697 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 73,252 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of MKC opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

