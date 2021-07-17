AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Up 46.9% in June

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the June 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of AQB opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 106.90, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 8,901.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

