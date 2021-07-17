Arch Resources, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Arch Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.17 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.06. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $62.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

