Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after buying an additional 1,068,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,071,000 after buying an additional 1,040,387 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,371,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after buying an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

