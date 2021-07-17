Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 263,594 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Ardelyx worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ardelyx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $54,675.00. Insiders sold 13,708 shares of company stock valued at $99,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

