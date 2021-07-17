Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,600 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 680,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 115,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACRE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. 514,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $704.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.29.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. Analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.