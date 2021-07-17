Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$4.25 price target for the company. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.50.

TSE AR opened at C$3.11 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$964.29 million and a PE ratio of 13.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$133.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold will post 0.2809032 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

