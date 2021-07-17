Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$43.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.00.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 200.29. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$16.32 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

