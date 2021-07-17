Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$43.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.
ATZ has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.00.
Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 200.29. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$16.32 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
