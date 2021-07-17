ARMOR Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.25 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $18.46 million and $1.25 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00103559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00145749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,710.82 or 0.99800580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,670,772 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.