Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Rogers were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rogers by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,893,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after buying an additional 204,891 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,842,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $193.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.74. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.