Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $1,719,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth $619,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth $164,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 680,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 99.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

