Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Astronics were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Astronics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,083,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,559,000 after buying an additional 52,381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Astronics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Astronics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Astronics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Astronics by 495.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 262,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Astronics stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

