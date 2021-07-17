Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.92.

Shares of ASAN opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion and a PE ratio of -43.91.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 91,672 shares valued at $4,143,279. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $73,973,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $65,448,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $46,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

