ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives $329.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASMIY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a $329.68 price target on ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get ASM International alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded down $8.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 722. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.83. ASM International has a 12 month low of $134.88 and a 12 month high of $347.26.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $474.96 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.98%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.