ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 7,500 by Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASC. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on ASOS in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,100 ($79.70).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,940 ($51.48) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,872.55. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.