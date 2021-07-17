ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

ASOS stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. ASOS has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

