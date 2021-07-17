ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,100 ($79.70).

ASC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LON:ASC traded up GBX 86 ($1.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,940 ($51.48). The stock had a trading volume of 555,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,472. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,872.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.49.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

