Aspen Aerogels Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,511 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,886% compared to the average daily volume of 63 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

ASPN stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. 163,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,758. The company has a market cap of $935.55 million, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

