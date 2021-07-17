Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASPU. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aspen Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.96.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Aspen Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

