Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Trading Up 4.3%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 8,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 448,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.97.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,273,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

