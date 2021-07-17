Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASBFY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas raised Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $35.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.