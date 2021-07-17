Associates L.P. Ta Sells 689,600 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Director Associates L.P. Ta sold 689,600 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $36,390,192.00.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.01. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after buying an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,908,000 after acquiring an additional 230,430 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,415,000 after purchasing an additional 83,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,599,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,786,000 after purchasing an additional 239,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.