Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $2,724,400.00. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $82,658.55. Insiders sold a total of 86,308 shares of company stock worth $3,422,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 52,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 268,495 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 683,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 73,403 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 150,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45,201 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.