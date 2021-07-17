Athyrium Capital Management, L Buys 8,097,166 Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Stock

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L acquired 8,097,166 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.02. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Progenity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $146.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

