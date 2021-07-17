Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic American were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic American during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAME opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.27. Atlantic American Co. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

