Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.99. Atlantic American shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 127,453 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.24.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAME. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the first quarter worth $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic American during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlantic American by 48.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic American during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atlantic American by 37.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

