Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $106.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.75.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,884,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 90,822 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after buying an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,575,000 after buying an additional 107,939 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,686,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,735,000 after buying an additional 128,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,695,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.24. The stock had a trading volume of 627,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,925. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

