Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AEXAY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale set a $10.34 price objective on shares of Atos and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. downgraded shares of Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Atos from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Atos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atos has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

