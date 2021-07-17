Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Mobile Limited designs and develops software solutions. It offers a mobile platform which offers push notification, instant messaging, analytics and short message service and sharing solutions. Aurora Mobile Limited is based in Shenzen, China. “

JG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of JG opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.41. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Mobile will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

