Auto (AUTO) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Auto has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a total market cap of $43.33 million and approximately $23.35 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be bought for approximately $817.43 or 0.02604312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00048202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.27 or 0.00790969 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

