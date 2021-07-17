Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $112.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Shares of ALV stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.85. Autoliv has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

