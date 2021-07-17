AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $171.00 Price Target at Bank of America

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $107.67.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $9,780,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,843,362.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,493.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AutoNation by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

