B. Riley Begins Coverage on Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.50% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thryv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.51.
Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.25. Thryv has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76.
In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,029,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $23,473,101.60. Insiders sold 1,060,077 shares of company stock worth $24,278,268 over the last three months. 56.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,879,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thryv by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 71,139 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
