B. Riley Begins Coverage on Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thryv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.25. Thryv has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. Research analysts predict that Thryv will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,029,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $23,473,101.60. Insiders sold 1,060,077 shares of company stock worth $24,278,268 over the last three months. 56.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,879,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thryv by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 71,139 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

