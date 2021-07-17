Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €56.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.59 ($47.76).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €49.87 ($58.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €46.00. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €50.08 ($58.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -16.69.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

