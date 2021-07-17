Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €56.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.59 ($47.76).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €49.87 ($58.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €46.00. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €50.08 ($58.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -16.69.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

