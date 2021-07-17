Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BADFF. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

BADFF opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.