Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

IWM opened at $214.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

