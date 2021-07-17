Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Director Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $280,600.00.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,716,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.