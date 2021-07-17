Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will post $227.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.80 million and the lowest is $219.30 million. Bally’s posted sales of $28.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 688.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $958.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $906.40 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BALY has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.15. 303,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

