Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth approximately $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,614 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

