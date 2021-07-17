Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Workiva (NYSE:WK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Workiva (NYSE:WK) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -12.33% -51.48% -5.32% Bandwidth -12.43% 2.94% 1.34%

This table compares Workiva and Bandwidth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $351.59 million 17.00 -$48.40 million ($0.82) -145.80 Bandwidth $343.11 million 9.42 -$43.98 million $0.22 585.18

Bandwidth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Workiva shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Workiva and Bandwidth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 3 4 0 2.57 Bandwidth 0 3 6 0 2.67

Workiva currently has a consensus price target of $87.71, suggesting a potential downside of 26.64%. Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $178.02, suggesting a potential upside of 38.28%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Workiva.

Volatility & Risk

Workiva has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Workiva on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

