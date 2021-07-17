Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BKKLY opened at $16.62 on Friday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.58.

BKKLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DBS Vickers raised Bangkok Bank Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Macquarie cut shares of Bangkok Bank Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

