Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,195,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $38,132,691.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,978,561 shares of company stock valued at $69,859,380. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $967.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.47.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

