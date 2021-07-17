Bank of Montreal Can Has $118,000 Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 173.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Titan International were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 498.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 841,855 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Titan International in the first quarter valued at $4,984,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 269,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after buying an additional 224,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan International stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

