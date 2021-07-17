Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,980 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.34. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.71 and a 52 week high of $179.35. The company has a market cap of $527.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 38.09% and a return on equity of 19.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

