Bank of Montreal Can Sells 248,478 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 72.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $48,000.

USO stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

