Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,549 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Novanta were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,972,000 after buying an additional 227,934 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 63,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,631,000 after acquiring an additional 56,446 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,113,000 after acquiring an additional 54,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.