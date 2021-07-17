Bank of Montreal Can Sells 540 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 145.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of AB stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.