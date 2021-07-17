Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,018 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Verso worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verso by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 50,342 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Verso by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 399,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Verso by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRS. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $19.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $639.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.06. Verso Co. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.15%.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

